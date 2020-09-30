Harbor Freight Tools is opening a store in Virginia. A fall opening is planned for the store at Uptown Virginia, formerly known as Thunderbird Mall.
“Virginia is pretty much the center of commercial activity on the Iron Range,” said Andy Weiner, president of RockStep Capital, the Houston, Tex., real estate investment firm which owns Uptown Virginia. “It's such a big draw area and the tenants do well.”
Harbor Freight is another in a series of new retail stores that in recent years have opened at the shopping facility along Highway 53.Closure of anchor tenants Kmart and Herberger's left big holes in the mall. However, Rockstep has been successful in re-tooling portions of the facility into smaller business
spaces and attracting new tenants. Aldi, Papa Murphy's, Tractor Supply Co., and Hobby Lobby have all opened stores at the shopping center. Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bagels and Verizon also opened new stores within a 4,900 square-foot
outparcel building.
Weiner said several other retailers want to open new stores at the property.
“We have three new tenants that have all raised their hand to come into the property,” he said, noting that the interest was expressed prior to COVID-19.
“The future is great. We've got Caribou Coffee and Tractor Supply, Aldi is doing great, and Hobby Lobby is very pleased. They all know how the others are doing and it's right across the street from Target, so it's an easy decision (to locate
there).”
Malls across the nation have struggled as retail shopping has changed due to internet competition. However, the rebranded Uptown Virginia is steadily bringing new, innovative shopping opportunities to the Iron Range, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said.
“I think they've done yeoman's work,” Cuffe said of RockStep. “They have some short-term plans and some long-term plans to save the mall. A lot of malls were built in the 1970s and are antiquated, but they're making adjustments.”
RockStep has plans to make Uptown Virginia more attractive, said Weiner.
The city of Virginia and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation have been key in providing assistance to keep the shopping center viable, said Weiner.
“The IRRR and city have been outstanding in their support,” he said. They've really been behind us and have helped create over 100 jobs. Without the IRRR, the property would have been shuttered.”
Harbor Freight Tools will be located on the east side of Uptown Virginia between Aldi and Tractor Supply Co.
City officials plan to meet with RockStep in about two weeks to discuss additional business opportunities at Uptown Virginia, said Cuffe.
“They're working hard to get new businesses in there and we meet with them on a regular basis,” said Cuffe. “I think in phase two, part of the mall will be demolished and you'll see some new and exciting opportunities there.”
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977 as a family-owned business. Today, it has more than 1,000 stores across the nation and offers more than 7,000
tools including hand, air, power, automotive and other tools. The company is headquartered in Calabasas, Ca.