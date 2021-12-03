Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 24F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.