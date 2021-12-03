Harbor Drive will be closed to traffic from Dec. 3-6 to accommodate the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center’s (DECC) Winter Village event. Access to the DECC’s parking lots and Marcus Theatre will not be impacted by this closure. Harbor Drive will reopen in full to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
To access the Great Lakes Aquarium, the public is encouraged to use West Railroad St. to Harbor Drive, or Fifth Ave. W. to Harbor Drive.
Additionally, on Friday and Saturday evenings until Dec. 27, Fifth Ave. W. will be closed to southbound traffic. Traffic will be redirected to the slip ramp by accessing Bentleyville from Railroad Street. This closure will be instated on Friday nights from 4:30-10:00 p.m. and on Saturday evenings from 3:30-10:00 p.m.
The Railroad St. to Fifth Ave. W. connector will also be closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday nights to accommodate buses and shuttles transporting attendees to the event.
The City of Duluth encourages people traveling to Canal Park to use the Lake Ave. exit off of I-35.