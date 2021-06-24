Hanft Fride Law Firm today announced the purchase of the office building at 130 W. Superior Street in downtown Duluth from U.S. Bank. The building was purchased by 130 West Superior Street, LLC, an entity formed by Hanft Fride. The sale closed on June 22, 2021.
“We’ve occupied the top floor of this building since it was built. We’re attached to our space and the building itself,” said Mark Pilon, Hanft Fride shareholder. “When it became available, we wanted to ensure local ownership of what we see as a key property in the heart of downtown Duluth.”
Together with local commercial real estate investors, Hanft Fride formed 130 West Superior Street, LLC to complete the purchase. The building will continue to be known as “U.S. Bank Place.”
Hanft Fride will continue to occupy the top floor of the 10-story, 150,000 square foot building. Hanft Fride currently employs a staff of about 40 attorneys and professionals.
U.S. Bank has committed to a long-term lease in the building and will continue to operate a branch on the main floor of the building.