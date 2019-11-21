Hammitt named president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Stephanie Hammitt has been named by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities to serve as the permanent president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC). Hammitt has been serving as interim president since July 1, 2018, after the retirement of the previous president, Larry Anderson. The new appointment became effective immediately.
“Stephanie Hammitt has performed admirably as interim president,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, said in a formal announcement. “She has continued to build on the legacy of Larry Anderson and the solid foundation of accreditation by the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium (WINHEC). She is navigating the college through reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission and the initial accreditation of the college’s Associate of Science Degree nursing program. She has earned overwhelmingly positive support from key partners and constituents including the Tribal Board of Education, the Tribal Business Council, and internal stakeholders of the college. She has emphasized to me that the best days of the college are ahead, and I have come to the conclusion that our students and the communities served by the college will be best served by the continuation of Stephanie Hammitt as president.”
Hammitt is an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and began her service to FDLTCC in 1990. Prior to being named interim president, she served as the vice president of finance and administration from 2016 to 2018, as chief financial officer from 2008 to 2016 and as director of fiscal operations from 1990 to 1996. She has also served on the Tribal College’s Board of Directors, including several years as chair. She served the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa as internal auditor from 1996 to 2001 and as comptroller from 2001 to 2008. Hammitt holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
With approval by the Board of Trustees, the chancellor is authorized to negotiate a three-year contract with Hammitt that will become effective July 1, 2020.