Hallett Dock Co., a fixture on the Twin Ports waterfront since 1961, has sold its three bulk commodity facilities along the St. Louis River.
Most recently, the employee-owned firm, which had seven shareholders, sold Dock 5, adjacent to the CN ore dock in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 100-acre facility was purchased this month by Wisconsin Central Ltd., a division of CN, for $4.6 million, according to State of Minnesota records. It primarily handled limestone and a mix of some other commodities including bentonite clay, sinter feed and petroleum coke.
During the past year, Hallett also sold Dock 6 in West Duluth. It was purchased by a group of Hallett partners. Dock 8 in Superior was sold to EnviroTech Services of Greeley, Colo. It primarily has been used for the transloading of salt and calcium chloride.
All three properties will continue to operate and retain Hallett as part of their company names. Existing employees are being retained.
“For Hallett, the time was right. Our leadership team was getting up in years,” said Mike McCoshen, who was president and a Hallett partner. He is staying on at Dock 5 during a transition expected to last about two months and at Dock 8, formerly a coal dock, for a longer period.
Jerry Fryberger, who was board chair of Hallett Dock Co., received the United Way’s 2019 “Live United” award. He was an original board member of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota.