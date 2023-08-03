Ground broken for 5-bay airport hanger

The Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) broke ground Aug. 2 for new general aviation hangars. This is the first set of hangars built by the Authority in 25 years, marking a new age of general aviation expansion.
The 5-bay ranch hangar building will be fully finished, heated and will diversify the airport's product offering to the general aviation population in our region.
There's a significant general aviation hanger shortage in our region at the current time, said Duluth International Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Warner.
"General aviation is growing in this area and we want to be ready for that," he said at a news conference.
The new construction also meets the goal of developing underutilized property at the airport, noted Kim Maki, president of the Airport Authority.
"We want more and larger hangers like this," she said.
The project was designed and engineered by SEH and Kraus Anderson is the construction manager. Work is scheduled to conclude by the end of 2023 and will cost a total of $1.8 million.