After nearly 40 years, a new name is being unveiled for the Greater Downtown Council. The organization that is dedicated to the promotion and development of the downtown is hosting its Annual Dinner Meeting tonight at the DECC Arena.
At the event, leaders will formally announce the organization’s new name, “Downtown Duluth.”
“This change simplifies our name and more clearly identifies the area that we serve,” said Kristi Stokes, President of Downtown Duluth. “At times, there was confusion that we were perhaps part of the city council. And our name didn’t reflect the city that we served.”
Downtown Duluth manages more than 90 blocks throughout the commercial business district, from Canal Park to Second Street. It serves as an advocate for the business community and also offers highly visible programs, such as the Clean & Safe Team as well as popular events like the Sidewalk Days Festival and Movies in the Park.
Nearly 500 business leaders are registered to attend this evening’s Annual Celebration. The event gets underway at 4:30pm in the DECC Arena. Interview and photo opportunities are available at that time.