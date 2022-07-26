Great River Energy, Minnesota Power partner to build new transmission line

It's a deal that will improve electric transmission capability in northeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota Power and Great River Energy, the two electric utilities that serve customers across northern Minnesota, announced a joint project to build a $970 million, approximately 150-mile transmission line from the Iron Range to Benton County in east central Minnesota.
Great River Energy and Minnesota Power hope to have the 345-kilovolt transmission line operating by 2030.
Great River Energy and Minnesota Power have in the past worked together on other projects, said Matt Ellis, Great River Energy manager of transmission and strategy.
However, the transmission line is a huge project, he said.
“This is a monumental project,” said Ellis. “It's very big.”
As talk about potential electricity shortages in the Midwest circulates, the project would improve grid reliability in the Upper Midwest, according to the companies.
Daniel Gunderson, Minnesota Power vice president transmission and distribution, says the project will provide more renewable electricity to its residential and industrial customers in northeastern Minnesota.
“This helps connect more resources together and provides more opportunities to move more energy from further away,” said Gunderson. “We have an energy hungry economy up in northeastern Minnesota and a lot of these customers are looking for that low-carbon mix as well. They can offer the cleanest taconite in the world right here in northeastern Minnesota.”
The transmission line will run from a Minnesota Power Iron Range substation east of Bovey in Itasca County to a Great River Energy substation in Benton County and then replace an existing Great River Energy transmission line from Benton County to a new substation in Sherburne County.
It's not yet known exactly what route the line would follow, but the project will seek to follow existing power corridors, said Gunderson.
As electrical utilities and industries look to become carbon-free, the transmission line will allow the two utilities to move more renewable energy, said Gunderson.
“We're connecting northeastern Minnesota to more resources,” said Gunderson.
Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer, said the line will advance the company's renewable energy strategies.
“Investing in transmission resources is a critical component of our EnergyForward strategy for building a carbon-free energy future while maintaining the reliable service our customers and communities expect,” said Skelton in a news release. “This joint project with Great River Energy will ensure that the regional power grid our customers depend on will continue to be reliable and flexible as we navigate a changing energy mix for Minnesota Power and in the broader MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator).”
As utilities move toward producing more renewable energy, the transmission line would carry that energy, said Ellis.
The project is one of 18 projects approved July 25 by MISO, including six in the Upper Midwest.
“The need for this project, which is part of the 18 projects, is the transition from fossil fuels to green energy,” said Ellis. “It's needed for reliability. It's critical as we move forward.”
A Notice of Intent to construct, own and maintain the transmission line is expected in early August to be filed with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC).