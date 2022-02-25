Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2.5 million tons in January, a decrease of 4.7 percent compared to 2021, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association. Loadings were above the month’s five-year average by 17.6 percent.
Shipments from the Twin Ports, however, increased. Superior's total was 1,080,199 net tons through the BN ore dock in the Allouez neighborhood. That compares with the five-year average of 452,782. From Duluth, the amount was 318,804 net tons versus 246,639 in the five year average.
Two Harbors and Silver Bay both declined. The Two Harbors total of 689,076 was down from an average of 712,734 and 1.0 million in January a year ago. Some 75,473 net tons departed Silver Bay, down from the average of 121,632 and 145,983 the previous January.