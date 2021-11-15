Great Lakes Aquarium to open new exhibit

The Great Lakes Aquarium opens its new exhibit, "H2O: Watersheds at Work," on Nov. 20. The new exhibit will transform the main gallery, tell the story of water and features a new and improved water table.
It features hands-on interactive exhibits that explore the physical properties of water, how to keep it clean, how water moves through a community and how it connects us to the world.
The new water table will maintain many of the features of the original, including the boats, splash time experiences and Great Lakes locks and dams system, but will have a smaller footprint and lower profile to allow more accessibility for smaller children and persons with disabilities.