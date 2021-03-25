The Northland Small Business Development Center announced the availability of several grants targeting shuttered venue operators, independent restaurants and bars.
The Restaurant and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) is an opportunity to apply for a grant from the federal government. There will be limited funds available and it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Firms that are interested should apply as soon as the application is open, which will be April 8. Restaurants and SVOG’s will both have to apply for a DUNS and sam.gov and number. The Sam.gov registration will take time — so they are advised to act now.
Applicants are advised to reference the preliminary application checklist and eligibility requirements in advance.
An informational webinar to highlight the application process will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 30. Click here to register.
A $28.6 billion restaurant and bar grant program will be made available soon. Members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition partnered with members of Congress to craft the legislation. Businesses should take steps to organize the materials necessary to submit an application once it is available.
Below are resources to learn more about the program and what businesses can do to prepare for the application:
DUNS and SAM registration
Independent Restaurant & Bar Grant Program FAQs
Independent Restaurant Coalition Flyer
During the next few weeks, sponsors are hosting a series of conversations to offer insight into the restaurant grant program included in the American Rescue Plan. These 60-minute round tables on Zoom will cover how the legislation could impact your business and how you can prepare to apply for funding.
Tuesday Round Tables will be held on March 30 and April 6 at 11 a.m. CT. Click here to register.
Wednesday Round Tables will be held March 31 and April 7 at 10 a.m. CT. Click here to register.
People who would like help with the process may please sign up for service (which is confidential and no charge) at https://northlandsbdc.org. A consultant will call back, or can call 218-726-7298.