Ten businesses have been selected for grants to improve lighting and/or storefront windows in the downtown and Canal Park area.
Downtown Duluth is providing $2,500 grants that are intended to help drive traffic to individual businesses while creating a more active and engaging environment in the downtown. The grant program came as a recommendation from the Mayor’s Downtown Task Force.
Business selected for the first round of grants include:
- Vitta Pizza, 307 Canal Park Drive
- Zeitgeist, 222 E. Superior St.
- LUM Studios/CF Design, 310 East Superior Street
- Hucklebeary, 218 E. Superior St.
- Duluth’s Best Bread, 120 E. Superior St.
- Lester River Trading Co, 28 N. 3rd Ave. W.
- Duluth Creative Co, 317 W.Superior St.
- Hemlocks Leatherworks, 115 N. 3rd Ave. W.
- 144 Music Fashion & More, 26 W. First St.
- Nordic Center, 23 N. Lake Ave.
“We’re excited to work with these businesses on their improvements,” said Kristi Stokes of Downtown Duluth. “By working together, we also become more unified in our goal of strengthening the downtown and improving the experience, both day and night.”
The grant program is made possible through partnerships with the Duluth 1200 Fund, Entrepreneur Fund and Downtown Duluth. Another round of grant opportunities will be made available later this year.