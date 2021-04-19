GPM announces new pump barges

GPM, Inc. (GPM), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the GPM-Eliminator™ line of industrial slurry pumps, has announced a new product line: GPM’s Pit Master Dewatering Barge. Intended for customers in the mining, pit and quarry industries, GPM’s Pit Master Dewatering Barge systems offer affordable dewatering solutions that simplify water management challenges.
“Water management is one of the top challenges in a mine pits and quarries; maintaining proper water levels is essential to successful operations,” said Peter Haines, GPM CEO, in a statement released from the company. “The GPM Engineered Fabrication team has developed floating barges that place the power of a GPM-Eliminator wherever it’s needed.”
Deploying an effective, economical, custom-created floating barge system paired with a high-powered submersible pump streamlines production and decreases unnecessary maintenance or downtime. GPM’s engineering and production teams can configure pump and raft combinations to meet the specific demands of any operation.
GPM’s floating barges come in three sizes and can be modified to provide optimal performance in any environment.
