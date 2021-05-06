Earlier today, Minnesota Governor Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 21-21, detailing a three-step easement of COVID-19 restrictions.
Effective May 7 at Noon
- Removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers
- Ends the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people
Effective May 28
- Remaining capacity and distancing limits come to an end including indoor events and gatherings.
- Masks required for events above 500.
July 1 or 70% vaccination rate, whichever is first
- All restrictions lifted including mask mandates.
- Safe Learning Plans remain in place through the end of the school year.
Additional protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging, and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services.
The State will continue its emergency efforts to get Minnesotans tested and vaccinated and will continue to monitor the virus and the growth of variants in the months to come. Additionally, local jurisdictions and businesses may still require masks and have other requirements beyond July 1.