Gordy's Hi-Hat founder Gordy Lundquist dies at age 93

Gordy Lundquist, founder of the popular Gordy's Hi-Hat restaurant in Cloquet, died Tuesday at age 93. The restaurant's Facebook page reported that he passed away at home, and that Marilyn, his wife of 71 years, was at his side.
