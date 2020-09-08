Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement:
"The recent decision by the MN DFL State Central Committee to turn their backs on the hardworking men and women on the Iron Range by passing a resolution calling for a moratorium on copper-nickel mining is discouraging. This vote demonstrates the MN DFL looks down on Minnesota's diversity, natural resource opportunities, and the important rural way of life.
"It is clear Minnesota Democrats are more interested in prioritizing radical environmentalists over the laborers their party was named for.
"Copper-nickel mining is being done safely in other states, and in Minnesota numerous environmental reviews and studies have been completed. Minnesota has the largest untapped copper-nickel deposit in the world and has the potential to create 15,000 jobs with a $6 billion annual economic impact.
"Given how the MN DFL has turned away from its roots, it is not a surprise that many Democratic Iron Range mayors have endorsed President Trump and Jason Lewis."