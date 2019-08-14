Miller Hill Mall announced Gentlemen’s Choice Barber Shop and Metro PCS have opened and Beyond the Barn has expanded to a larger space.
Gentlemen’s Choice Barbers has opened in the Fountain Court and will be having a grand opening Saturday from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. and offer discounts.
Metro PCS is now open near Caribou Coffee and Apricot Lane. Metro PCS has no annual contracts and no limits available on their phone packages.
Beyond the Barn has expanded into a larger space at the mall. They are now located across from maurices. A grand opening is set for Aug. 2 and will feature product reps, giveaways and refreshments.