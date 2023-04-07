PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE American: PLM) said it successful concluded its $195 million rights offering following the expiration of the subscription period on April 4.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of the rights offering and standby commitment repay all of its unsecured and secured and convertible debt owed to Glencore AG which, as at Jan. 31, 2023, was US$97 million; (b) fund the company's portion of NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, a 50:50 joint venture the company entered into with Teck Resources Limited on Feb. 14, 2023; and (c) general corporate purposes.
"This successful rights offering will strengthen our balance sheet, eliminate all debt, and will provide sufficient operating cash for budgeted corporate and project initiatives," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO.
Preliminary results indicate that 70,058,170 common shares will be issued pursuant to the exercise of basic subscription rights (including Glencore), 335,058 common shares will be issued pursuant to the exercise of additional subscription rights, and 22,213,407 common shares will be purchased by Glencore pursuant to the standby commitment, as of the expiration date, to purchase an aggregate of 92,606,635 common shares of the company. The common shares were purchased at $2.11 per share.
Glencore agreed to exercise its basic subscription right in full, subscribing for 65,577,218 common shares. In addition, Glencore agreed to purchase all unsubscribed common shares in the rights offering. The company obtained the standby commitment from Glencore to ensure that the rights offering would be fully subscribed and that the company will raise US$195,400,000 in gross proceeds from the rights offering. Based on the preliminary results, the company expects Glencore to purchase 87,790,625 common shares. It will then own approximately 82.19% of the company's common shares on a non-diluted basis following closing of the rights offering.