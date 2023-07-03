Switzerland-based minerals developer Glencore has offered to buy the shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. that it doesn't already own.
PolyMet said Monday that Glencore has offered to acquire all the outstanding shares of PolyMet.
The transaction would transform PolyMet's public stock into private stock held by Glencore.
Under the offer, Glencore would acquire all outstanding shares of PolyMet that it does not already own for a cash consideration of US $2.11 per share.
According to a PolyMet news release, the purchase price would be an approximate 167 percent premium over PolyMet's $0.79 per share at the close of business on Friday, June 30, 2023.
A PolyMet Special Committee is reviewing the offer, according to a PolyMet.
PolyMet said would not offer additional comment on the non-binding proposal at this time.
“The Special Committee welcomes the engagement with Glencore and the proposal is being reviewed by the Special Committee in accordance with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors,” PolyMet said in the news release.
PolyMet says no decisions have been made on the offer.
PolyMet shareholders do not need to take any action at this time, said the company.
“PolyMet cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that no decisions have been made with respect to PolyMet's response to the proposal,” PolyMet said in its release. “There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any definitive agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. PolyMet does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required by applicable law.”
Glencore currently holds about 82 percent of PolyMet's shares.
PolyMet's NorthMet copper, nickel project near Hoyt Lakes has been in development for nearly two decades.
In February 2023, PolyMet and mineral developer Teck Resources in February formed NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, a joint venture of the two companies..
The joint venture would jointly develop PolyMet's NorthMet project and Teck's Mesaba project near Babbitt.
The two mineral resources hold about 702 million tons of measure resources and 2.2 billion tons of indicated resources, according to PolyMet.
The two proposed projects are part of the Duluth Complex, a roughly eight billion-ton untapped reserve of copper, nickel and platinum group metals.
PolyMet holds a 50 percent interest in NewRange Copper Nickel.
The PolyMet began in 2004 when the company started the environmental review process.