New meat processing plant, business, community and trail projects also proposed
Construction of an $8.25 million Giants Ridge Recreation Center is planned at the state-owned Giants Ridge resort in Biwabik.
The 12,000 square-foot facility would for the first time offer Giants Ridge visitors a range of indoor recreational activities in addition to the resort's existing outdoor experiences.
A swimming pool, sports court, indoor spa, functional space, locker and change rooms, would be included in the new recreation center.
Construction of the center means Giants Ridge will be able to offer indoor facilities and recreation to guests during inclement weather conditions such as rain, below freezing temperatures and storms, said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner.
Owned by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Giants Ridge offers outdoor activities such as downhill and cross country skiing, two highly-rated golf courses, mountain biking, snowshoeing, tubing, disc golf, and paved trail biking.
Construction of an indoor recreation center will also lead to more lodging being built at Giants Ridge, said Phillips.
“We have some developers interested in building additional lodging there,” said Phillips. “But we need some more recreational facilities. We hope to get multiple times the investment we're making when the homes are built.”
New housing would include condominiums and townhouses, said Phillips
“Existing developers at Giants Ridge would develop the housing, so they know the facilities already,” Phillips said.
Phillips is recommending the recreation center project, along with other agency investments in businesses, communities, and trails, to the eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory Board.
Iron Range Resources is a state of Minnesota economic development agency headquartered in Eveleth.
Agency programs and operations are funded by taconite taxes paid by northeastern Minnesota mining companies.
The board meets at 11 a..m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 to review the Giants Ridge proposal and other recommended projects.
Other projects are:
• Up to $6.7 million in short-term “bridge” funding to the Rock Ridge and Ely public school districts to help the district bridge shortfalls in school construction costs. The agency's school account would be reimbursed through legislation.
• A $200,000 equipment loan to Range Tool of Gilbert toward a $400,000 purchase of four CNC machines that are currently leased. Range Tool produces components nationwide for the firearm business. Two new jobs would be created and nine retained.
• A $100,000 loan to Advanced Machine Guarding Solutions in Hibbing to help with a $241,000 purchase of drill tapping, hydraulic wire cutting, powder coat collection, conveyor systems, and a wire mesh weld machine. The company produces guarding systems that surround machinery. One new job would be created and four retained.
• A $380,121 loan to Smoke on the Water LLC in Coleraine toward a $1.4 million project that turns the former Coleraine fire hall into a production winery, cidery and a bar/restaurant venue to host groups of up to 125 people. Ten new jobs would be created.
• A $450,000 grant to Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority toward $5.8 million in infrastructure and site work for expansion of a waste transfer station in Grand Marais.
• A $500,000 grant to Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority for $10.5 million in infrastructure and site work for Sawtooth Flats, a new housing development including 51 long-term apartment units in Grand Marais.
• A $264,000 grant to the City of Grand Rapids for site grading and utility extensions to support a $1.4 million private hangar development of 10 hangars at Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
• A $500,000 grant to Great Scott Township for infrastructure and site work for a $5.3 million expansion of Northern Minnesota Meat Company, a new beef, pork and lamb meat processing facility.
• A $400,000 grant to the City of Virginia for infrastructure and relocation to support a $13.1 million project at Uptown Virginia, formerly known as Thunderbird Mall. Demolition and reconfiguration will be completed that would lead to a new anchor store, junior anchor store and relocation of smaller tenants with exterior storefronts that face north
• A $1 million grant to Virginia Community Foundation for $2.1 million in acquisition costs, upgrades and startup of the former YMCA facility in Mountain Iron. Mesabi Fit Coalition is redeveloping the facility.
• A $1 million grant to the City of Aurora to support $11 million in Phase One construction of the new East Range water system.
• A $238,000 grant to the City of Cook for $2.1 million in infrastructure upgrades and road reconstruction on North River Street and Vermilion Drive.
• A $79,000 grant to Ellsburg Township to support a new $179,000 new fire hall building.
• A $350,000 grant to the City of Eveleth toward $1.3 million in sanitary sewer force main replacement and SCADA communication system upgrades at the water treatment and wastewater treatment plant.
• A $243,000 grant to Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to support construction of a $1.8 million cultural and tourism center.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Silver Bay for $1 million in upgrades for an expansion of the Silver Bay Library.
• A $400,000 grant to the City of Taconite for a $3.2 million new water tower and pump house construction.
• A $65,000 grant to the City of Winton toward $156,000 in water storage tower improvements and construction of an underground vault.
• A $105,000 grant to the City of Aitkin to support a $524,854 new trailhead and 1.3 mile paved trail extension.
• An $18,780 grant to the City of Crosby to help with a $37,566 snowmobile and drag groomer purchase to increase grooming of winter fat bike trails.
• A $95,000 grant to Itasca County for $190,000 in improvements to Wabana Ski Trail and Phase II of the Balsam Creek Bridge replacement and trail improvement project.
• A $100,000 grant to Lake County toward $200,000 in construction of two intermediate mountain bike trails and upgrade an existing trail to an all-weather standard
• A $1,960,000 million grant to Northeast Regional ATV Joint Powers Board to support $3.9 million in upgrades and connectors for Ranger ATV, Northern Traxx, Prospector ATV, Quad Cities ATV and Voyageur Country ATV trails.
• A $250,000 grant to St. Louis & Lake County Regional Railroad Authority to support $1 million in up to 2.4 miles of Mesabi Trail construction in Kugler Township to the existing Mesabi Trail in Tower.
• A $34,965 grant to Superior Hiking Association for a $69,930 development of the Superior Hiking Trail.
• Taconite Economic Development Fund rebates to northeastern iron ore pellet producers of:
$1,654,353 to Hibbing Taconite Co.
$772,801 to Minorca Taconite.
$1,447,676 to Northshore Mining.
$1,039,570 to Keetac.
$3,129,915 to Minntac Mine.
$1,321,267 to United Taconite.