The building formerly operated by Shopko in Duluth has been sold to Furniture Mart USA, according to public property records.
Located at 801 W. Central Entrance in Stone Ridge shopping center, the building was operated by Shopko until 2019, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Shopko subsequently left bankruptcy protection and wound down its operations in the second half of 2019.
Furniture Mart USA paid $3 million for the building and 6.7 acres of adjacent land, records say.
A representative of the company could not immediately be reached, but the retailer’s web site indicates Furniture Mart USA owns more than 40 stores and six distribution centers in six states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Besides Furniture Mart USA, the family owned company also owns brands including Furniture Mart, Ashley Homestore, Unclaimed Freight Furniture and Carpet One.