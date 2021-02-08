On Friday, Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors, Minn. brought state lawmakers to the brewery asking for support to end a restriction on growler sales in a campaign dubbed “Free the Growler.”
Unable to tap into a significant source of revenue through to-go growler sales since 2019, Castle Danger says that back then they saw a 30 percent reduction in taproom sales.
Now, during the pandemic, to-go growler sales from a taproom hampered by closings and limited capacity restrictions could help them weather the economic hardships. Castle Danger has had to lay off employees and dump expired beer down the drain.
The growler cap limits growler sales from any Minnesota brewery that produces 20,000 or more barrels of beer annually.
Six Minnesota craft breweries – Castle Danger, Surly, Fulton, Schell’s, Indeed and Lift Bridge – have formed a lobbying group called the Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries, hoping to persuade lawmakers to remove the growler cap.
Calling it a nonpartisan issue, State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault said that the growler cap is standing in the way of small businesses thriving.
“We are basically penalizing businesses for being successful,” Jasinski stated.
Castle Danger is one of only five breweries in Minnesota not allowed to sell beer by the growler. Owner Lon Larson says that resistance to lifting the cap comes from wholesalers within the industry.
“This is not only in the state. We are the only five breweries in the entire country that have this arcane and ridiculous law stopping growler sales,” Larson stated.
Larson says that even if allowed to sell growlers, there is already a rule in place that limits total growler sales to 750 barrels a year.
“We don’t want to be a liquor store. If you can sell growlers, it's limited, and that’s protection for retailers,” said Larson.
Making the case that growlers are an important aspect of marketing that is consumer driven, Castle Danger owner Jamie Macfarlane says that brewery visitors expect to be able to buy growlers.
“People continue to ask for growlers. Tourists want to take a piece of the North Shore home with them,” Macfarlane stated.
Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, said that she was optimistic about removing the growler cap in the next legislative session.
“There is a moralistic attitude that is anti-liquor from some in the senate, but the votes are there. The leadership just has to allow it to come to the floor of the Senate,” Pappas said.
Acknowledging that liquor store sales have done well during the pandemic, along with Castle Danger brew in cans, Larson says that it has not come close to making up the loss of sales at bars and restaurants affected by the pandemic.
“Sixty percent of our volume is supposed to go to bars and restaurants, and we can’t make that up,” said Larson, adding that a shortage of cans has led to some rationing by suppliers, further hampering retail sales.
According to Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, a change is long overdue. “The liquor laws have not changed much since 1948, but we have a bill in the draft process and we hope to make this happen,” Nash said.