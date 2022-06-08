Free maurices jeans for Nashville Festival attendees

Duluth-based maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville, Tennessee’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the United States and Canada between June 18 and June 24 for a free pair of classic m jeans by maurices.
“Our collaboration with Lauren Alaina this year has quickly proven to be successful in driving brand awareness and gaining new customers, and we’re thrilled to reach a broader audience through our partnership with her by offering a pair of jeans to every festival goer in Nashville this month,” said Laura Sieger, chief marketing officer, maurices. “Our jeans are designed to inspire confidence, and at Maurices we meet the customers fashion and functional needs with
this staple item for every wardrobe.”
Earlier this year, Maurices named Alaina as the brand’s first-ever year-long celebrity brand ambassador and joined her 2022 Top of the World tour as headlining sponsor.