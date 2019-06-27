Frandsen Financial Corp. is acquiring Peoples Bank Midwest, which is chartered in Hayward, subject to approval by state and federal regulators.
Peoples Bank has more than $360 million in assets. In addition to its Hayward office, it has branches in Eau Claire and Vadnais Heights, Minn. Michael O'Meara is chairman and majority owner.
"Frandsen Financial Corp. and Peoples Midwest have very similar 'community first' philosophies and we look forward to serving the People Bank Midwest customers in Hayward, Eau Claire and Vadnais Heights for years to come," said Frandsen CEO Chuck Mausbach.
Commercial customers, he said, will benefit from the merger through larger lending capabilities and Small Business Administration lending expertise. Retail customers will gain access to additional online and mobile banking technologies. All customers, he noted, will benefit from full service wealth management services and a trust department having more than $350 million in assets in management.
Peoples Bank CEO Daniel Riebe will continue to oversee the three Peoples offices.