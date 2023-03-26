A longtime Iron Range food distributor plans to broaden its reach under new ownership.
Fraboni’s Wholesale Distributors, Inc., in Hibbing, will expand under a sale of the business supported by the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and Grand Rapids State Bank, according to an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board meeting packet.
The eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board meets at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 in the Governors Boardroom at Intercontinental Riverfront in St. Paul to consider the Fraboni’s project and other agency project recommendations.
It’s also a meeting in which the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency will reorganize its board.
Fraboni’s is a well-known food products distributor headquartered in North Hibbing.
The company was started by Leo and Irene Fraboni in 1968 as a sausage maker. Today, the company supplies a variety of meat products to businesses across the northland.
A $2 million Grand Rapids State Bank loan, $1.5 million Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation loan, and $2.7 million in owner equity and cash, will help new owners Christopher Bergum and Michael (Chad) Mouton finance a stock purchase of Fraboni’s Wholesale Distributors, Inc. and related entities L.M.W., Inc., and L.G. Fraboni, Inc.
Included in the acquisition are all business assets including related real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment.
The total deal is valued at $6.2 million.
The new ownership plans to expand sales territories beyond its current 100-mile radius to increase market share, according to the board meeting packet.
Headquarters will remain in Hibbing.
Other projects recommended by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina at the board meeting are:
• A $31,700 loan to Virginia Plastics, LLC, of Mountain Iron toward a $90,623 purchase of a new bag machine to help the company expand capacity and obtain larger accounts. Virginia Plastics is a polyethylene film manufacturer which makes plastic bags, tubing and sheeting for use in mining, chemical, automotive, industrial and consumer industries. Park State Bank is also supporting the project with a $31,700 loan.
• A $20,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Cook toward $2 million in power service upgrades and taxi-lane extension for new hangar development at Cook Municipal Airport.
• A $400,000 grant to the city of Ely to support $2.1 million in water main replacement, sanitary sewer upgrades and road reconstruction from 21st Avenue East to the International Wolf Center.
• A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for sitework for a $1.9 million conversion of the former Murphy School into an early childhood and child care facility.
• A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids toward $789,118 in water, sanitary sewer and road construction for development of 23 new residential home lots at the former Forest Lake Elementary School site.
• A $150,000 grant to the city of Crosby in support of a $2.1 million roundabout and lane configuration construction.
• A $500,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids toward $15.6 million in Itasca Recreational Association (IRA) Civic Center rehabilitation and upgrades.
• A $250,000 grant to the city of McKinley for a $297,000 water filtration system.
• A $150,000 grant to the city of Mountain Iron in support of a $525,000 storm water drainage improvement project.
• A $250,000 grant to the city of Virginia for $6.8 million in city-wide street reconstruction and infrastructure replacement, sidewalks, storm sewer, and water and sewer service lines.
• A $40,000 grant to Breitung Township toward an $80,000 project to reconstruct and improve a 1.4-mile paved trail from Soudan Underground State Park to McKinley Park Campground.
• A $43,200 grant to the city of Crosby toward an $86,400 mountain bike trail and instruction area at Cuyuna Elementary School.
• A $45,000 grant to PathBlazers Snowmobile Club to support the $90,000 purchase of a used trail groomer from a nearby club in Grand Rapids.
• A $50,000 grant to Northern Traxx ATV Club toward a $120,000 acquisition of a new dozer.
• A $12,500 grant to North Superior Ski and Run Club to support a $26,200 repair and rebuild of segments of the Pincushion trail system.
• A $50,000 grant to the city of Orr for $305,970 in lift station and force main rehabilitation.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation projects and programs are funded by taconite production taxes paid by northeastern Minnesota mining companies.