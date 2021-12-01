Forum Communications Co. of Fargo has reached an agreement with Red River Broadcast Co. to acquire the Duluth-based KQDS-TV and Fargo-based Fox affiliate KVRR-TV, company leaders announced in the Duluth News Tribune, which is among the company’s regional newspaper holdings.
"We are excited to expand the broadcast voice of Forum Communications to a new network and audience,” said Josh Rohrer, Forum’s vice president of broadcasting and general manager of WDAY-TV in Fargo, also a Forum property. “Having the additional time to broadcast original news and live events is a tremendous opportunity for us and the audiences we serve."
Forum Communications said it has more than 35 news, niche and broadcast media brands across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.
More details will be worked out in the weeks and months ahead, Rohrer said in the DNT. The acquisition is subject to regulatory and other approvals.