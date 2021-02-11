On Wednesday, Forum Communications, parent company of the Duluth News Tribune, announced it would shutter its Duluth printing facilities and consolidate production to its printing operations in Brainerd.
The move is the latest downsizing from the company, which has consolidated or ended a number of its operations in recent months and years.
The company said the shift from Duluth to Brainerd would take place in early April. The Duluth plant prints the Duluth News Tribune, the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram. The consolidation will affect 20 full-time employees and one part-time worker in Duluth. Delivery will not be impacted by the consolidation, the News Tribune reported.
Another printing facility to be shuttered by the company is its Fargo facilities, which will shift production to Detroit Lakes in early March.
Other presses closed by Forum Communications include those in Red Wing, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Mitchell, West Fargo, Willmar and Worthington. Before that, it stopped operating newspaper presses in Superior and Bemidji. After the current round of consolidation is complete, the company will have four printing facilities remaining.
The company ended daily print production of the Duluth News Tribune, the Fargo Forum and Grand Forks Herald last year, opting instead for twice weekly print newspapers and less costly daily digital delivery.