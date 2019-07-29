Former Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen dies in Florida

Bruce C. Hagen, 73, died July 26 in Sun City Center, Florida following a lengthy lung illness. He was born to Lawrence and Inez (McLaughlin) Hagen on June 17th, 1946 in Superior, Wi.
Hagen was the former mayor of Superior and was the longest serving Mayor in Superior’s history with a service of 18 years, according to his obituary. His father also had been the city's mayor.
Bruce graduated from East High School in 1964, attended the University of Wisconsin Superior and received a degree in Political Science and History. He had many careers, first as a history teacher, and then an assistant principal in the Superior School District. Then after serving his first tenure as mayor, he was appointed chief of staff for the then-Gov. of Wisconsin Tommy G. Thompson in 1987. He then finished his career as the administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Unemployment Compensation until his retirement. Hagen returned to Superior in 2011, where he was again elected mayor until he resigned because of health reasons in April of 2017.
Always pro-business, he spearheaded the development of Barker's Island, the Veteran's Clinic, the Lake Superior Laundry investment and many smaller private investments.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Lawrence and Inez Hagen, his sister Lois Smith, brother Lawrence “Buzzy” Hagen and sisters Nancy Baker, Marlene Peterson and Marcia Bliss.
Bruce is survived by his wife Lois (Jardine) Hagen, daughters Kari (Ryan) Charles of Aurora, IL, Courtney (Chris) Arnold of Houston, TX and Krista Hagen of Arlington, TX. Granddaughters Taylor and Teagan Charles, Jace Garcia, and a soon to be granddaughter due in December. He also is survived by his siblings Lillis (Lloyd) Murray of Salt Lake City, UT, Joan (Charles) Everson of Superior, WI and Gene (Barb) Hagen of Menomonie, WI, a sister-in-law Lois Hagen of Port Charlotte, FL, brother-in-law Bob Bliss, cousin Terry Buxton of Alexandria, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are pending with Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street.