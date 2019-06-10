The fate of the assets of the former Magnetation (now ERP Iron Ore) operations will likely be decided in the coming weeks.
Magnetation was a company in rapid growth mode from 2008 to 2015, when plummeting iron ore prices forced the mining firm into bankruptcy. Its assets were acquired by ERP Iron Ore, led by Tom Clarke, in 2017. Soon after, however, those assets were once again in the hands of bankruptcy court.
Now, several firms have submitted bids to the Minnesota Bankruptcy Court – each with a different vision of what should become of the multi-million mining operation equipment and assets of the once-thriving company that reclaimed iron ore from existing tailings basins.
An auction in Minnesota Bankruptcy court is scheduled for today. According to court documents dated June 6, four bidders have submitted offers to the court for the former mining company’s assets. A breakdown of the bids follows:
• Prairie River Minerals, LLC - is locally based company led by former state Rep. Tom Anzelc, Ed Shaughnessy, Johann Grobler, Jim Swearingen and Scott Conley, according to information published by Iron Range news blogger Aaron Brown. Prairie River Minerals has bid $1.75 million for Plant 1, located near Keewatin, and the Jesse Load Out Facility.
According to Brown’s report, Prairie River intends to use a process known as ultra dense media separation to extract hematite from old mining stockpiles.
• MJM Minerals – Submitted a bid of $1.7 million for Plant 2, located near Bovey/Taconite.
• Bison Minerals, LLC – With offices in Coleraine, Minn., Bison also plans to use established technology from South African firms to mine the tailings basins along the West Range. Bison has submitted two alternative bids for Magnetation’s assets – a $4 million bid for Plants 1, 2 and the Jesse Load Out and a $21 million bid which also includes Plant 4, located near Grand Rapids. The bid for all Magnetation’s assets includes an initial payment of $5 million with the $16 million balance to be paid off in a period of 48 months or less. Bison is led by former South African mining executive Hank Venter.
• Buckeye Minerals, LLC – Buckeye is a newly formed company legally organized in Delaware just last month. Buckeye has offered $7 million for Plants 1, 2, and 4 as well as the Jesse Load Out facility. As of publication time, this company's plan for the assets was unknown.
Today's auction requires bidders to provide “current and updated financial ability to perform up to and including the amount they intend to bid at the sale.” A final motion on the sale will be issued by the court on Friday, June 19.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.