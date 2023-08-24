Former IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips passes away

Mark Phillips, one of northeastern Minnesota’s top business and economic development leaders, has passed away.
The former Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner passed away Wednesday at his home on Lake Vermilion. Phillips had been battling cancer.
Phillips over his career worked in accounting for the Great Lakes Fleet; as IRRRB economic director of development; Minnesota Power director of corporate relations; vice president of Northeast Ventures/Iron Range Ventures; Kraus-Anderson Construction director of business development; as Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner; on the Oakdale, Minn., Economic Development Commission, and as Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner for 8 years and one month from Jan. 2015 to Jan. 2023.
As IRRR commissioner, Phillips sought to improve quality of life within communities in the state of Minnesota economic develop agency’s 13,000 square-mile service area. He also supported recreational trail development, helped move forward the construction of several new PK-12 schools on the Iron Range, and moved Giants Ridge in Biwabik under private management.
Phillips’ impact on the region and state can be seen everywhere, said Al Hodnik, former ALLETE president, chief executive officer and chairman.
“During the region’s crushing steel downturn, Mark rolled up his sleeves, bringing focus, vigor, innovation and measured risk-taking to agency economic development efforts,” said Hodnik. “His eternal sense of optimism and infectious 'can do' spirit served to lead us through and out of those darker days.”
Nancy Norr, former Minnesota Power director of regional development and a longtime Phillips colleague, said he was one of the most likable persons ever. Phillips understood the region’s economic and business challenges and met them head-on, said Norr.
“He was passionate about the region,” said Norr. “But he was not blind to our challenges. He understood the challenges and worked with people to address those challenges with new programs.”
Phillips led the way in infrastructure development within the region and beyond, said Norr. He was also a big believer in partnerships, she added.
“I don’t know if there’s anyone who was as much of a collaborator and strategist on infrastructure development in our state,” she said. “The list just goes on as far as what he did.”
Phillips was a 1968 Eveleth High School graduate. He attended Gustavus Adolphus for business development, and in 1973 received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth in business administration and in 1998 a certificate in the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management Minnesota Executive Program.