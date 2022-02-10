Former Duluth, Superior Mayor Herb Bergson passes away
Photo courtesy Brian Bergson social media

Former Duluth, Superior Mayor Herb Bergson passed away early this morning, Thursday, Feb. 10. According to a Facebook post by his brother Brian, Bergson died due to complications from cancer surgery. "Herb spent his life in public service as a police officer, a LGBTQ rights advocate, and as mayor of both Duluth and Superior. A celebration honoring his legacy will be held this spring. His proudest accomplishment as Mayor of Duluth was signing the first official proclamation endorsing Gay Rights for all Duluthians."