A former Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce employee has retained a Minneapolis law firm to represent her in connection with her release from the position she occupied for eight years.
Martha Bremer, in a news release from the Nichols Kaster law firm, said performance issues were cited as the reason for her Nov. 10 termination, despite eight years of positive performance reviews, including one last April conducted by Chamber President Matt Baumgartner.
According to Bremer, she was fired immediately after reporting concerns about the process used to fill a new leadership position. She was referencing the hiring of former Board President Dan Fanning. In September, he was hired as vice president of strategy and policy of the Duluth Area Chamber Foundation, with the title of executive director. Bremer said she took her concerns to the Chamber Board of Directors.
“Following my reports, I continued to represent the chamber effectively, both internally and externally, with the same commitment and passion as I brought to my job for the past eight years,” Bremer said in the news release. Declining interviews, she added, “I am grateful for the support from others in the community who share the same concerns, but I appreciate privacy at this time.”
David Schlesinger and Laura Farley of Nichols Kaster are representing Bremer. They did not indicate what type of litigation is being considered.
“As the Director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth, Martha served as a leader during her eight years at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce,” Schlesinger said in the announcement. “When the Chamber hired its former board chair to head a new foundation within the organization under circumstances that raised the appearance of impropriety, Martha raised appropriate questions. Soon thereafter, the Chamber terminated her employment. But Martha’s leadership continues. We are proud to represent her.”