Flooding creates setback in Downtown Duluth project

Underfill from the First Avenue East street reconstruction project settled on the east corner of the Technology Village and the west corner of Duluth Coffee Co. (top photo), where Northland Constructors crews busily removed the blockage Tuesday morning. Michigan Street was also blocked by the runoff (lower right photo). The dense underfill had to manually be removed where it blocked doors to Duluth Coffee Co.'s brewing facility (lower left photo). The company had just opened its new Kitchen for breakfast Monday morning.

Monday evening's heavy rain largely washed away soil for the reconstruction of First Avenue East in Downtown Duluth, blocking intersections at Superior and Michigan streets.

The rain came just three days after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources declared extreme drought conditions were evident in the Duluth area.

Northland Constructors crews were out early Tuesday to clear the blockages and to help open two doors at Duluth Coffee Co.'s brewing room. Rain continued intermittently Tuesday morning.

According to a city news release, about 1,000 cubic yards of material washed down the hill. 