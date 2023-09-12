Flooding creates setback in Downtown Duluth project

Underfill from the First Avenue East street reconstruction project settled on the east corner of the Technology Village and the west corner of Duluth Coffee Co. (top photo), where Northland Constructors crews busily removed the blockage Tuesday morning. Michigan Street was also blocked by the runoff (lower right photo). The dense underfill had to manually be removed where it blocked doors to Duluth Coffee Co.'s brewing facility (lower left photo). The company had just opened its new Kitchen for breakfast Monday morning.