First saltie enters port for 2020 season

The Federal Churchill sailed under the Aerial Lift Bridge at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, earning the 656-foot ice-class bulk carrier the title of the 2020 Port of Duluth-Superior First Ship (ocean-going vessel).
Since the arrival of the first First Ship after the Seaway’s opening in 1959, generations of people in the Twin Ports have gathered to celebrate the first saltie sailing in, a true sign of spring and also of the prosperity these great ships help deliver to our region,” Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said in a release announcing the pending arrival. “This year, under the cloud of COVID-19, we can’t gather together in our usual ways, but we can still celebrate a sign of brighter days to come, and a cargo from our region that will help bring sustenance and hope to the people of Italy.”
The ship traveled the 2,342 miles from the Atlantic Ocean to Riverland Ag, owned by Minnesota-based Ceres Global Ag Corp., is an agricultural grain storage and supply business. The company operates 14 grain storage facilities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming, New York, Wisconsin and Ontario.
Federal Churchill sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is captained by Arnab Roy of India. The ship was built in 2016 by Oshima Shipbuilding in Japan. The usual First Ship Ceremony organized by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority did not take place this year.
Since 1984, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and Visit Duluth have teamed up to celebrate the new shipping season with the annual First Ship Contest. This year's contest saw 2,500 submissions.
Grand prize winner:
Shana Whiting of Prescott, Wis. entered a prediction closest to the actual arrival time with April 8 at 8:05:34 p.m. - a mere 10 minutes off from the official time. She won a Duluth getaway including a night stay at South Pier Inn, gift cards to JJ Astor Restaurant, Art in the Alley clothing boutique, Lake Superior Art Glass, a year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine and passes to attractions.
Runners-up:
For the first time, there was a tie on the runner-up. Kari Benesh of Chippewa Falls and Peggy Miller of Dubuque both guessed April 8 at 8:08:08 p.m. They will both receive a prize package containing gift cards to The Boat Club Restaurant, Art in the Alley clothing boutique, a year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine and passes to attractions.