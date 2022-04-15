First Saltie: The official first saltie – the Resko – arrived under the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth on Wed., April 13, logging in at 6:32;34 p.m., as captured here by David & Gus Schauer. The winner of Visit Duluth's First Saltie contest will be announced during a welcoming ceremony hosted Friday by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority on the ship. The Twin Ports first "saltie" is the first ocean-going vessel to make it under the bridge after traveling the entire St. Lawrence Seaway system. Steve Sola got a video of the Resko arriving through the Duluth Ship Canal with ambient radio communications. The tugs Arkansas and Missouri help it to navigate through the ice. The ship is loading spring and durum wheat at Gavilon Grain on Connor's Point in Superior with the cargo destined for Italy. The Port of Thunder Bay, meanwhile, expects its first saltie on Monday; it also has a first saltie contest.
First Saltie arrives in Duluth
- By Konnie LeMay I Lake Superior Magazine
