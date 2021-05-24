The Duluth Police Department has learned that a 22-year-old male victim who was shot in an incident on Saturday has died. The victim is from Duluth. This marks the first homicide in Duluth this year. The name of the victim is not being released at this time until the family has been notified.
The suspect is a 17-year-old male, also from Duluth. After being taken into custody, he was booked at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on charges of second-degree murder.
This incident is still under investigation by the Duluth Police Department. Duluth Police is asking for the public’s help in collecting additional information from this incident. To provide information, please call 911 or 218-730-5050, which will connect you to the Violent Crimes Unit.