Fire destroys two waterfront structures in Superior

Two landmark buildings on Superior’s North End waterfront were destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to 1507 N. First St. at 5:50 a.m. to find flames on the exterior of the large structure. For safety reasons, a decision was made not to fight the fire from the interior. The blaze quickly spread to a building at 1515 N. First St. Both structures had been constructed in the late 1800s and were total losses, according to the Superior Fire Department.
“I can report that no one was injured or killed in these fires. Crews will remain on scene throughout the day to manage the smoldering buildings,” Fire Chief Scott Gordon said in a news release. Thirteen off-duty members were called in at 6:10 a.m. to protect the city should another fire arise.
The Blatnik Bridge, located just east of the fire, was closed at 6:30 to control the scene. It was re-opened at 7:32 a.m.
Gordon said SFD immediately checked with the National Weather Service regarding the wind direction, as the two structures are sandwiched between the General Mills and CHS grain elevators. Grain has the potential to burn or even explode under certain conditions. But the wind was blowing from the north and didn’t threaten to push the fire to the east or west where the elevators are situated.
“It’s unfortunate to lose those buildings because neither will be replaced,” Gorden said. Names of the current owners will not be released until Friday, but in years past, the 1507 building was used as a fish processing plant by the Sivertson family and the 1515 building was a construction materials storage center operated by Hobart Finn. Later, Duluthian Eric Ringsred took ownership of that building.