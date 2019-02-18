Investigations into a fire on American Steamship Co.’s freighter, St. Clair, continued Monday by the Oregon, Ohio, fire department and the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel typically carries iron ore pellets, coal and limestone and frequently docks in the Twin Ports.
The 770-foot freighter was in winter layup along the Maumee River at the CSX Torco terminal, Port of Toledo in the nearby town of Oregon. Eight local fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard responded.
There is no official damage estimate yet,. but apparently two vessels tied up nearby were not harmed. No people or cargo were on board.
“The fire was combatted mostly with water from water tank trucks,” the Coast Guard said in press release. “Aqueous Film Forming Foam was also used overnight and will be cleaned up by vacuum trucks.”
The St. Clair was launched July 24, 1975, at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and remains the largest hull to be side launched on the Great Lakes. It has a hauling capacity of 44,800 gross tons and is one of 12 Great Lakes vessels operated by American Steamship.
The Coast Guard sent a helicopter early Sunday to assess environmental damage and determined that no damage to the river. The U.S. EPA also did an air-quality assessment and declared the area free of air pollution. “The American Steamship Company, owners of the vessel, has contacted the National Response Corporation,” the Coast Guard press release continued. “The NRC has contracted Marine Pollution Control to be on scene and prepared to respond to any possible pollution. The current priority is to mitigate any environmental damage and to prevent any pollution.”