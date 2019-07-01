MV La Pointe joins Madeline Island Ferry fleet
A celebration was held Saturday for the MV La Point, the fifth ferry that is being operated by the Madeline Island Ferry Line.
The vessel operator is based in La Pointe, Wis., on Madeline Island, largest of the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior. The vessels transport passengers and motor vehicles between Bayfield and La Pointe.
Executives of Madeline Island Ferry Line said in a news release they were looking at options to expand its fleet when, in June of 2017, the company became aware of a former State of Texas ferry – the B.L. DeBerry – in a small Chicago shipyard in the preliminary stages of being reconfigured to use as a river cruise boat. The Ferry Line found it to be in excellent condition and when the owner decided to put it up for sale, the purchase was concluded. In May 2018 the ferry was moved to Fincantieri Ship Yard in Sturgeon Bay for a complete refurbishing, including an all-new pilot house, passenger accommodations, engines, generators, mechanical equipment, hydraulic ramps and state-of-the-art electronics. The new ferry is double-ended which means that it has an engine, propeller and rudder on each end and will not need to turn around to depart from a dock. It is 102 feet long, 44 feet wide and can carry 20-22 vehicles and up to 149 passengers. Its width makes for roomier car lanes, easier loading and more room on deck.
The B.L. Deberry was renamed MV La Pointe, honoring the important sense of place occupied by the town of La Pointe – an historical geographical landmark for voyageurs and canoe-borne travelers who ventured into the region, home of the Lake Superior Chippewa. Guided by USCG licensed captains, the MV La Pointe made a 2 1/2-day, nonstop voyage from the shipyard, arriving at the Madeline Island Town Dock at 6:52 p.m. on May 31, 2019.
With this addition, the Madeline Island Ferry Line will be operating five ferries: the Bayfield, Madeline, Island Queen and Nichevo.