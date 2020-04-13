Service industry, health care workers among occupations filing most applications
In the span of a month, more than 20,000 people - about 15 percent of all northeast Minnesota workers - filed unemployment applications with the state.
From March 15 to April 9, 23,843 persons in the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) seven-county Northeast Planning Region filed for unemployment insurance, according to DEED.
That's about 15.3 percent of the 156,069 total people employed in the Northeast Planning Region.
“Fifteen percent of people applying is a large number,” said Carson Gorecki, DEED Northeast Regional analyst. “One that in the scheme of history in what's been kept track of, is the highest in that length of time.”
St. Louis County, the largest county in the region, topped the seven counties with 15,178 applications. Itasca County was second with 3,043 followed by Carlton County with 2,347.
DEED's Northeast Planning Region also includes Aitkin County (949 applications); Lake County (843); Cook County (742); and Koochiching County (741).
The statistics are a graphic reminder of the toll the nationwide economic downturn is taking on businesses and workers.
“The thing is, it's everywhere,” Gorecki said of unemployment filings. “There might be some gradiation in different areas, but it seems like its happening everywhere.”
Since March 15, 407,362 unemployment applications have been filed in Minnesota, according to DEED.
Hennepin County leads the state with 98,928 applications from March 15 to April 9.
In northeast Minnesota, it's the service industry that's been especially hard hit.
Food and beverage serving, cooks and food preparation workers and retail sales, are the highest impacted occupations in northeastern Minnesota. Health care isn't far behind.
In Cook County, where leisure and hospitality business is a major part of the economy, unemployment filings in those sectors has been high, according to Gorecki.
DEED statistics underscore the impact across the region.
Of the March 15 to April 9 total northeast Minnesota applications, 2,692 were filed by food and beverage serving workers, 1,337 by cooks and food preparation workers, and 1,108 from retail sales workers.
Health care support occupations, health technologists and technicians, management occupations, vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics and installers, top executives, and education training and library occupations, are among other highly-impacted occupations..
Within the Northeast Region, persons with some college education or a high school education, have been filing for unemployment more than those with more advanced degrees.
Of those with some college education, 6,689 persons filed for unemployment. Of those with high school educations, 6,096 filed.
Four-year college degree graduates filed 2,621 filed applications Those with a two-year degree filed 2,289 applications. Those with advanced education filed 670.
During the March 15 to April 9 time frame, 10,629 women and 8,858 men filed for unemployment in northeast Minnesota. Non-hispanic white workers account for 17,064 of the filings; American Indian or Pacific Islander 560; and Black 325.
Ages 25-34 within the northeast region filed the most applications with 4,915. Ages 35-44 were next with 3,989 applications.
As the economic downturn lingers, it's uncertain whether unemployment filings will decrease, stabilize or increase.
“All we can really say is that there's uncertainty,” said Gorecki. “It's really tough to project anything.”
The Minnesota Unemployment Insurance Program is a temporary partial wage replacement program for Minnesota workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own.