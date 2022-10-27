Fierek passes away unexpectedly at 69

Robert W. “Bob” Fierek, who founded Duluth Trading Co. with his brother Dave, died unexpectedly Monday at age 69 in Bayfield. The siblings founded the firm after inventing a tool organizer called the Bucket Boss. Their original company headquarters was on a barge floating on Lake Superior, according to Forbes magazine. It grew over the years and they sold their stake in the 1990s. Bob owned a bed and breakfast in Bayfield and numerous other properties.
According to his obituary, Fierek was born on May 8, 1953, to William “Spike” and Elaine Fierek. Bob married Maria Giuliani on August 3, 1997. Bob was an entrepreneur, and primary founder of Portable Products Inc., which produced the “Bucket Boss.” The company grew into a catalog business known as Duluth Trading Co, which was headquartered on a barge in the Duluth harbor. Bob was a full-time father to his two boys. He loved his family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Maria, sons Maxwell and Benjamin, siblings Rodney (Beth) Fierek and David (Kim) Fierek, and many more in Bob’s extended family. Bob's life revolved around his love for his sons and, surprisingly, a little dog, Riley.
A celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Malting Building at Clyde Iron Works Park. 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55806. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Duluth-Superior Sailing Association, PO Box 3094, Duluth, MN 55803.