FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Minnesota for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Minnesota to provide $300 per week – on top of their regular unemployment benefit – to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to implement a system to make this funding available to Minnesota residents.
On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress had discussed funding but became deadlocked and never took action. Monday, the state of Minnesota agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.