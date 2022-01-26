The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) cancelled two mineral leases Wednesday adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) in northeastern Minnesota. The action, even though it affects mines that would be completely underground, were the result of a government determination that the leases, held by Twin Metals Minnesota, were improperly renewed by the DOI in 2019.
That 2019 renewal came under the administration of then-President Donald Trump. It reversed a prior decision that came during the final days of former President Barack Obama’s administration.
“After a careful legal review, we found the leases were improperly renewed in violation of applicable statutes and regulations, and we are taking action to cancel them,” said Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said in a news release.
Jobs for Minnesotans chair Brian Hanson said opponents are sidestepping the regulatory process.
“They’re basically blaming some administrative things Trump did as being invalid,” he said. “We stick by the process. We aren’t looking for any special favors. Our fear is that they know that what’s being proposed will meet the requirements of a process. Because they are against the process, they circumvent it.”
No mineral production has occurred on either lease since the original date of issuance in 1966, although considerable exploration has occurred and verified the minerals are present at the site. Copper and nickel are crucial to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They are used extensively in windmills, electric cars, vehicle batteries, car, truck and home wiring. In the past, the mineral leases were regularly renewed.
“This is not about law; this is a political action intended to stop the Twin Metals project without conducting the environmental review prescribed in law,” Twin Metals said on its web page.
When lease renewal was first denied, Twin Metals, which is owned by Antofagasta PLC of Chile, had already invested more than $400 million in acquisition, exploration, technical, environmental and other project development activities. The company has said it did so while relying on the federal government’s repeated affirmation of the validity of the mineral leases. They were renewed by the BLM without controversy in 1989 and 2004. Twin Metals filed the latest renewal application in mid-2013. But in 2016, then-Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) not to authorize or enter into any new lease agreements for mining operations on state lands in "close proximity" to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA). He didn't define "Close Proximity," but the mine would be more than 16 miles away, and a buffer already exists around the park.
Dayton's decision came after he previously endorsed the development in a meeting with Twin Metals officials.
Twin Metals subsequently sued, seeking to invalidate an opinion by then-DOI Solicitor Hilary Tompkins, who instructing the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that it has the discretion to deny renewal of Twin Metals’ federal mineral leases. After the original clash, the mineral leases have become a political football that even politicians decried.
In December 2016, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) released a statement saying that Mesabi Range mining decisions should be based on traditional environmental reviews, not rule-making by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior. Last year, BusinessNorth attempted to ask Klobuchar if she still held that position but, at a waterfront press conference, Klobuchar refused an interview. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) has said she supports a study into the mining process to determine if it can be done safely, and her office subsequently reaffirmed her comment.
Earlier in January, Smith said she supports federal investments in clean energy but her web site had no reference Wednesday to the Twin Metals decision. Although Klobuchar frequently boasts at public appearances that her grandfather was a miner, she also said nothing on her web page about Wednesday's mineral lease withdrawal. Her office staff never answered a BusinessNorth question last year regarding her current position.
But a Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) issued the following statement on the Department of Interior’s decision to cancel Twin Metals Minnesota’s long-held federal leases to mine in Minnesota’s Iron Range, which contains an estimated 8 billion tons of critical minerals.
But Hermantown U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican, said he was outraged.
“The Biden Administration’s announcement today canceling these long-standing mineral leases will have devastating impacts on northern Minnesota and our nation. Let me be clear: President Biden is choosing to ban mining. He’s choosing foreign sourced minerals, including mines that use child slave labor, over our own domestic, union workforce that follows the best labor and environmental standards in the world. The Biden Administration doesn’t have a plan for mineral independence. On one hand, they want massive taxpayer investments in electric vehicles, and on the other, they refuse to allow domestic mineral production as demand continues to skyrocket. Instead, this Administration has decided to leave American, blue-collar workers behind and bow to pressure from radicals who prefer to rely on foreign adversarial nations for these minerals.”
Sixth District U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, also a Republican, agreed.
“Today’s decision is another disappointing attack from an administration committed to killing American independence on key resources. Mining has been a Minnesota way of life for generations. We must not allow it to become the latest casualty in the Biden Administration’s politically-driven crusade,” he said in a news release.
Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann said the Biden’s administration “is siding with radical, far-left activists over good-paying Minnesota jobs. He is choosing foreign mines with fewer environmental regulations over a union workforce here in Minnesota that operates under the best environmental and labor regulations in the world.”
“Our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota and to advancing a sustainable mining project has not wavered. We are firmly dedicated to bringing much-needed economic growth to our region and the opportunity to responsibly develop the critical minerals needed for our global efforts in combatting the climate crisis,” the mining firm said in a news release.
“There’s hope through the courts, for sure, but my feeling is outrage. This is an attack, and it’s the latest in a series of attacks,” Hanson said. “We’re putting this on the backs of other countries that don’t have our environmental standards, don’t have our labor standards.”
Many of the tailings will stay in the mine hole and the project will not include a dam from which acid runoff might escape.