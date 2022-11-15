FDLTCC president passes away

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced that its president, Stephanie Gail Hammitt, 60, passed away on Monday.
"President Hammitt loved this unique and special college. She was especially proud of the students at FDLTCC, along with the support and guidance that provided by the staff and faculty. We are proud of the many important college accomplishments that were achieved under her leadership, and she will be missed tremendously," the college said on its web page. "Our thoughts are with the Hammitt family as we mourn the untimely passing of our great leader, colleague, and friend."
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A lunch reception will be at the Fond du Lac Head Start Gymnasium. A scholarship fund will be organized by the family in honor of Stephanie. Donations are encouraged in lieu of flowers.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1962, to Peter and Priscilla (Roy) Defoe in Minneapolis. Raised in Cloquet, she attended Leech Elementary, Cloquet Middle, and Cloquet High Schools. During her childhood, she was an active member of the school band. Her clarinet talents were on display in the Indian Honor Band. She graduated from high school in 1980. Stephanie furthered her education at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1984.
Stephanie was united in marriage to Brian Hammitt on June 7, 1986, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church where she was a life-long member. The two made their home in Cloquet. Throughout her career, she served the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College for over 30 years. She served as vice-president of finance administration, two terms as chief financial officer (from 1990-1996 and 2008-2016), and board member and chair of the Board of Directors. She was made interim president of the college in 2018, earning her title of president in 2019, the first female to hold that position. Stephanie also held an active role on several local boards including the United Way, school, and hockey boards.
Stephanie was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Wild. She was also a dirt track race fan, initiated by trips to the track with her father and later reinforced as she watched her own children race. Stephanie loved cross-stitching and other crafts which became treasured gifts for family and friends. She was also known to have a deep love of Christmastime and made it a goal to add to her decorations and lights each year (much to the frustration of her husband). Stephanie was most proud of her family, especially loving the title of Nana to her grandchildren with whom she loved spending time, reading books, and going on adventures.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Matthew Hammitt (Annissa Peterson), Christopher (Alyssa) Hammitt, Jonathon Hammitt (Tonya Kloos), and Annika Hammitt (Tanner Hicks); grandchildren, Eli, Adeline, Becket, Kolbe, and newborn Cordelia; sister, Michelle (Robert) LaFave; several nieces and nephews; parents-in-law, Roland and Barbara Hammitt; and beloved dog, Brutus. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jesse on April 25, 1995; grandparents, Peter and Margaret DuFault and David and Christina Roy; grandparents-in-law, Gerald and Helen Hammitt and George and Edna Oraskovich; and brother-in-law, Rick DeBolt.