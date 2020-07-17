Unemployed northeastern Minnesota miners and vendor employees who supply goods or services to the iron ore industry would receive extended state unemployment benefits under legislation proposed at the Minnesota Legislature 2020 second Special Session.
HF 21, authored by Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, would add a maximum 26 additional weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible affected mining industry and vendor employees.
More than 1,500 miners remain laid off at northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines due to the national economic downturn. If approved, unemployment benefits would be extended for any week through the week ending May 1, 2021, under the bill, whichl was scheduled to be heard by the House Jobs & Economic Development Finance Division this morning.
During national economic downturns, Minnesota's mining industry is typically the first industry to be affected and the last to recover, Sandstede said. The Iron Range does not have the economic diversity of other parts of the state, Sandstede said.
The iron ore industry is in a major slump. U.S. Steel's Keetac iron ore plant in Keewatin is idled indefinitely. In 2015, Keetac was shuttered for about 19 months, leaving about 375 miners out of work into 2017.
“My hope is that my bill wouldn't be necessary, but historically, we know that's unlikely,” Sandstede said in an email.
Miners at idled Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing, are also out of work. Some miners at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America's largest iron ore plant, remain off the job.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota mines are the primary ingredient used to make steel. Domestic steel production rates are affected by the nation's transportation, energy and construction sectors.
Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry employs about 4,500 directly and supports more than 11,000 vendor and supplier employees across the state.
Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, this week signed onto Sandstede's bill.
A Senate companion to the bill will be introduced Monday, said Sen. Dave Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm.
“This is a very important bill as our Keetac workers and the construction workers who are laid off due to COVID-19, may easily exhaust their unemployment benefits before being called back to work,” Tomassoni said. “This puts unbearable burdens on employees and families and could result in the loss of workforce in the mines. We must do everything possible to keep people whole who have lost their source of income through no fault of their own, especially during this pandemic.”