Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.