Excel North Physical Therapy & Performance, a rehabilitation and performance training facility, will open in Hermantown on April 11. Founded by two local physical therapists, Jamie Foreman and DJ Lahti, Excel North is a community-driven clinic that helps patients and athletes through expert, customized physical therapy treatment plans.
“We are so excited to deliver a caliber of service that sets us apart in the region. That mindset drives our passion for the patient experience,” said Foreman, co-founder of Excel North Physical Therapy & Performance, in an official statement. “We’re committed to providing exceptional care and treating the whole body to help patients and athletes achieve their goals.”
Jamie Foreman, MPT, OCS, FAFS, has been practicing physical therapy since 2004 and has extensive experience in Applied Functional Medicine, Full Body Chain Reaction, Biomechanical Assessment and Treatment Design. In 2014, she became a Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) through the American Physical Therapy Association.
DJ Lahti, DPT, brings over a decade of experience in the physical therapy field to Excel North. He has extensively trained in sports rehabilitation, Michigan State Manual Medicine, spinal manipulation and is a certified dry needling specialist. DJ pairs experience with training to develop comprehensive treatment plans for total recovery of function.
“Excel North is a place for everyone to reach their highest potential,” said Lahti, co-founder of Excel North Physical Therapy. “Your goals are our passion. Our treatment plans are custom-created for each individual to ensure healing, strength and flexibility. We accept all major insurance providers and are looking forward to serving our community.”
Excel North Physical Therapy & Performance will be located at 4135 Richard Avenue, Suite 102, in Hermantown, and will begin accepting patients starting April 1. For additional information about Excel North’s services, experience and qualifications, opening hours, and more, visit www.ExcelNorthPT.com.