Evers will issue 'stay at home' order for Wisconsin Tuesday

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday morning he would issue a "stay at home" order Tuesday in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Evers announced the move Monday morning on his official Twitter account. He said he would announce further details Tuesday.
"I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state," Evers said. "That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."
Evers' decision underscored the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, but Wisconsin is hardly the first state to take the step toward restricting peoples' movement.
Among Wisconsin's neighboring states, Illinois issued a "stay at home" order last week. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue a stay-at-home order Monday morning. Minnesota and Iowa have yet to do so.
Evers said Friday that he thought Wisconsin could avoid a "shelter in place" order, a comment that was praised by Republican legislative leaders, who said they believed the further shutdown of businesses was unnecessary.
But Monday morning, Evers said it was clear more needed to be done.
"People across our state are still out and about unnecessarily that are putting our friends, our neighbors, and our communities at risk," Evers tweeted. "Please #StayHome and help us save lives."
While the extent of the order was not immediately clear, Evers did signal it could go beyond business closures and limit peoples' interactions in their personal lives.
"We also need folks to limit their interactions to the same people, not different small groups," Evers tweeted. "Shrinking your circle of interactions will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, that means no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors."
As of Sunday, the state Department of Health Services listed 381 confirmed cases of the disease in Wisconsin, including four deaths.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said his city would issue its own "stay at home" order to convey the seriousness of COVID-19, particularly to people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
"Even though they may feel invincible, this is a community-wide problem," Barrett said.
Barrett said the order can be enforced by police if necessary, but he hopes people will comply on their own.
"We’re never going to have enough police officers," Barrett said. "We got reports over the weekend of people congregating around bars, around liquor stores and restaurants. That’s exactly what we don’t want to see happen. Our first goal is to have people comply without law enforcement being involved."