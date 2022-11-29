Essentia Health says it has reached a tentative agreement with its MNA-represented nurses in Moose Lake.
 
"Both parties worked hard at the bargaining table in pursuit of a contract that benefits our nurses, our organization and — most importantly — our patients. This outcome exemplifies what is possible through good-faith negotiations. It also ensures that these nursing jobs will remain among the best in the Moose Lake area," Essentia said in a news release.

As part of the tentative agreement, the MNA negotiating committee has agreed to recommend ratification and will hold a ratification vote on or before Dec. 9. The tentative agreement also indicates that the Moose Lake location will not participate in a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30.