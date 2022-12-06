Essentia Health and the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract covering about 1,300 nurses who care for patients at our hospitals in Duluth and Superior. This positive outcome is the result of hard work at the bargaining table.
As part of the agreement, the MNA agreed to withdraw its strike notice.
The MNA will share details of the tentative agreement with its membership and conduct a ratification vote by Dec. 12. The MNA bargaining committee unanimously agreed to recommend ratification.