Essentia Health has established an urgent care dedicated solely to orthopedic injuries.
The Essentia Health-Orthopedic Urgent Care is open at 1301 Miller Trunk Hwy, directly across from the Miller Hill Mall. It offers a schedule based on when orthopedic injuries are most likely to occur. The facility operates from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Essentia said in a Monday announcement.
It offers immediate treatment for sprains, strains and broken bones. No appointments are needed.
“Orthopedic injuries don’t always occur on a 9-to-5 basis. They happen on the sporting field. They happen at home. They happen recreationally. We’re meeting the needs of our community and athletes with quick access to care,” Kurt Radke, operations administrator at Essentia Health, said in a news release.
The facility is not a traditional urgent care. It’s strictly for orthopedic injuries or concerns — bones, joints and muscles. Also, it’s for patients age 12 and older.
In addition to orthopedic providers, an athletic trainer will always be available.
The Essentia Health-Orthopedic Urgent Care will feature a memorial in recognition of the late Dr. Peter L. Boman, who is credited with establishing one of the most successful orthopedic surgery practices in the clinic’s history.